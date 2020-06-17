Four Die In Horrific Crash As SUV Careens Off Carinquez Bridge – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) — Four people were killed Tuesday evening when the vehicle they were in careened off the Carinquez Bridge near the toll plaza, crashing onto a stationary train located on tracks below the structure, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol Officer Damian Cistaro said his agency began to get 911 calls at around 8:40 p.m. reporting that a vehicle had gone off the bridge.

Arriving officers came upon a horrific scene as they discovered the crumpled vehicle had come to rest in an industrial yard near the dented railroad car on the tracks. There were four young victims inside.

All four victims in their late teens or early 20s were declared dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately available.

The train was reportedly stationary at the of the crash and parked on the tracks. No one was on the train.

The CHP said it was investigating the crash and did not know why the driver lost control of the Infinity SUV as it traveled in the eastbound Interstate Highway 80.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.