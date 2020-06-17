Fortnite map, Battle Move, mythic weapons, Aquaman pores and skin & extra to learn about Chapter 2, Season 3

Epic Video games has lastly launched Chapter 2, Season Three and there are many adjustments on the earth of Fortnite.

We have now a map that is practically utterly underwater, we now have sharks you may experience, there can be driveable automobiles and a lot extra. Followers are additionally excited concerning the new Mythic Weapons in Season Three together with a brand new Cost Shotgun (which we’ll get into beneath).

Epic Video games does not launch Patch Notes anymore for Fortnite, however followers have began to compile unofficial Patch Notes as they proceed to seek out new options. We’ll compile what we all know concerning the new season of Fortnite beneath.

Some normal adjustments to know is there isn’t any longer the water storm brought on by The Gadget which we noticed within the in-between time forward of Season 3’s begin. As a substitute, the map has been principally flooded, however Epic Video games has mentioned that the water will recede over the approaching weeks, uncovering extra places. As that occurs, automobiles can be driveable all through the map.

“Survive extra than simply the storm within the aftermarth of its revenge,” Epic Video games states. “Because the island adapts to its flooded lifestyle, keep afloat and tackle new challenges.”

A type of challenges is the arrival of Marauders who crash down onto the island and trigger chaos.

Fortnite Season Three map

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season Three map



The map will change all through the season, however proper now it is flooded a lot of the island. A part of the map have been vaulted or submerged similar to Greasy Graves, The Shark and The Grotto. One other change is The Company has now modified to The Authority, which you’ll spot in the midst of the map.

Another map additions embrace whirlpools, which launch you up into the sky with redeploy. Wind Generators have additionally been added again into the sport, and you may spot them all through the map. For some cause, Epic Video games has determined to present legs to some chests, and it is going to be fairly the sight if you spot one.

The map will get much less flooded because the season progresses, unlocking new locations. We additionally know that automobiles will change into driveable as soon as these roadways are revealed. You possibly can learn extra about automobiles in Fortnite right here.

Mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 3

You possibly can seize Mythic Weapons at The Authority, The Fortilla, and Catty Nook. At The Authority, you will get the Drum Gun and Glider Gun from Jules. The Glider Gun is the Mythic model of the Batman Grappler. At The Fortilla you may choose up the Mythic Burst AR and Chug Jug from Ocean. And eventually at Catty Nook you may choose up the Shockwave Launcher and Mythic Cost Rifle from Package.

Along with these Mythic Weapons, Fortnite additionally launched some new weapons such because the Cost Shotgun. However earlier than we get into these, let’s go over another weapons adjustments in Season 3.

Unvaulted

Searching Rifles

Chug Splashes

Chug Jugs

Compact SMG

Bolt Motion Sniper Rifle

Stink Bombs

Vaulted

New weapons in Fortnite Season 3

Ocean’s Burst AR

Ammo: Medium Bullets

Reload Time: 2.3

Magazine Measurement: 30

Harm: 37

Jules’ Glider Gun

Reload Time: 1.3

Magazine Measurement: 10

Flare Gun

Reload Time: 1.5

Magazine Measurement: 6

Harm to gamers: 60

Grappler

Reload Time: 1.3

Magazine Measurement: 10

Package’s Shockwave Launcher

Ammo: Rockets

Reload Time: 2.7

Magazine Measurement: 6

Cost Shotgun

Ammo: Shells

Reload Time: 5.5/5.3/4.8/4.5

Magazine Measurement: 3

Harm: 8/8.5/8.9/9.3/9.8

Package’s Cost Shotgun

Ammo: Shells

Reload Time: 4.3

Magazine Measurement: 5

Harm: 10.2

Firefly Jar

Construct-A-Brella

This is not a brand new weapon, however it suits on this dialogue. Fortnite added the power to customise your umbrella by finishing challenges. You possibly can unlock gadgets to alter your fashion all through the season. However Epic Video games cautions to “select correctly” as a result of no matter choices you make can be everlasting.

Aquaman pores and skin in Fortnite Season 3

Aquaman in Fortnite



The Aquaman pores and skin in Chapter 2, Season Three of Fortnite will principally be the Deadpool pores and skin of Chapter 2, Season 2. You will play weekly challenges all through the season, and as soon as you have reached the ultimate problem you may then unlock the pores and skin. Similar to the Deadpool pores and skin, you don’t want to pay V-Bucks for the pores and skin. It is going to be a free pores and skin, you simply must put within the time to finish each problem.

Fortnite Season Three Battle Move

The principle Season Three Battle Move prices 950 V-Bucks (about $9.50) with the Battle Bundle costing 2,500 V-Bucks (about $25.00). The Battle Bundle model allows you to skip previous the primary 25 tiers of the Battle Move.

There are 100 tiers total and beneath we’ll undergo what you unlock at every tier.

Stage 1 – Ocean Pores and skin (Epic)

Stage 1 – Fade Pores and skin (Legendary)

Stage 2 – Flippin’ Away Emote (Unusual)

Stage 3 – Sky Swimmers Contrail (Unusual)

Stage 4 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 5 – Brella Glider (Epic) – Stage up, full challenges, and completely choose your distinctive fashion from thousands and thousands of combos.

Stage 6 – Beachcomber Again Bling (Epic)

Stage 7 – Ocean Wave Wrap (Uncommon) (Animated)

Stage 8 – Shark Journey Music (Uncommon)

Stage 9 – Past the Waves Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 10 – Tidee Axes Pickaxes (Uncommon) – Equippable in two-handed or dual-wield fashion

Stage 11 – Dolphin Banner (Unusual)

Stage 12 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 13 – Orienteer Emoticon (Unusual)

Stage 14 – High Sail Glider (Uncommon)

Stage 15 – Topper Improve (Unusual)

Stage 16 – From the Deep Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 17 – Crabby King Spray (Unusual)

Stage 18 – Undercurrent Wrap (Uncommon) (Animated)

Stage 19 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 20 – Scuba Jonesy Pores and skin (Epic)

Stage 21 – Air Shredder Emote (Uncommon)

Stage 22 – Sharkmarine Emoticon (Unusual)

Stage 23 – Deep Dive Again Bling (Epic)

Stage 24 – Waterfall Contrail (Unusual)

Stage 25 – Banner (Unusual)

Stage 26 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 27 – Water Wings Glider (Uncommon)

Stage 28 – Hammerhead Spray (Unusual)

Stage 29 – I Name Shotgun Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 30 – Eon Blades Pickaxe (Uncommon) – Equippable in two-handed or dual-wield fashion

Stage 31 – Banner (Unusual)

Stage 32 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 33 – So Sq. Emote (Unusual)

Stage 34 – Meowabunga! Spray (Unusual)

Stage 35 – Shaft Improve (Unusual)

Stage 36 – Convergence Glider (Epic)

Stage 37 – Everlasting Bloom Emoticon (Unusual)

Stage 38 – Dive Knives Pickaxe (Uncommon)

Stage 39 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 40 – Jules Pores and skin (Epic) (Reactive)

Stage 41 – Grasp Engineer Spray (Unusual)

Stage 42 – Ohm’s Perch Again Bling (Epic)

Stage 43 – Stardrop Contrail (Unusual)

Stage 44 – Get Mounted Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 45 – Industrious Wrap (Uncommon) (Animated)

Stage 46 – Wrenchers Pickaxe (Uncommon)

Stage 47 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 48 – Banger Music Pack (Uncommon)

Stage 49 – Ohm Glider (Legendary)

Stage 50 – Voyager (Legendary) – Fade Pores and skin Fashion

Stage 51 – The Lab Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 52 – Ohm’s Revenge Emoticon (Unusual)

Stage 53 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 54 – Tippy Faucet Emote (Uncommon) (Traversal)

Stage 55 – Cover Improve (Unusual)

Stage 56 – Banner (Unusual)

Stage 57 – Mecha Fish Spray (Unusual)

Stage 58 – Floastburg Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 59 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 60 – Package Pores and skin (Epic) (Reactive)

Stage 61 – Fishy Flier Glider (Uncommon)

Stage 62 – Cloud Cat Emoticon (Unusual)

Stage 63 – Infinite Bloom Again Bling (Legendary) (Reactive)

Stage 64 – Meowstermind Wrap (Unusual)

Stage 65 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 66 – Photon Contrail (Unusual)

Stage 67 – Keyed Up Emote (Uncommon)

Stage 68 – Banner (Unusual)

Stage 69 – Sk8-Bit Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 70 – Energy Claws Pickaxe (Epic) – Equippable in two-handed or dual-wield fashion

Stage 71 – Sionica Wrap (Uncommon) (Animated)

Stage 72 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 73 – Begin Strider Glider (Uncommon)

Stage 74 – Past Zero Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 75 – Backside Cap Improve (Unusual)

Stage 76 – Fade Out Spray (Unusual)

Stage 77 – Mini Moon Again Bling (Epic)

Stage 78 – Banner (Unusual)

Stage 79 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 80 – Siona Pores and skin (Epic)

Stage 81 – Sightseer Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 82 – Vizion Strikers Pickaxe (Uncommon)

Stage 83 – Knight Slice Emoticon (Unusual)

Stage 84 – Planetary Vibe Emote (Epic)

Stage 85 – Knight’s Helm Spray (Unusual)

Stage 86 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 87 – Knight Flight Contrail (Unusual)

Stage 88 – Honor Loading Display (Unusual)

Stage 89 – Billy Hear Music (Uncommon)

Stage 90 – Comet Crasher Glider (Epic)

Stage 91 – Reliant Blades Pickaxe (Uncommon) – Equippable in two-handed or dual-wield fashion

Stage 92 – Sigil Pink Wrap (Uncommon) (Animated)

Stage 93 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 94 – Stormy Emote (Unusual)

Stage 95 – Path Coloration Improve (Unusual)

Stage 96 – Blade Raven Glider (Epic)

Stage 97 – Banner (Unusual)

Stage 98 – Everlasting Defend Again Bling (Legendary)

Stage 99 – 100 V-Bucks (Legendary)

Stage 100 – Everlasting Knight Pores and skin (Legendary)

Stage 100 – Masked (Legendary) – Fade Pores and skin Fashion