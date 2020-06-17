Former VW Executive Is Arrested in Croatia in Emissions Case

Axel Eiser in 2017. He faces expenses of violating the U.S. Clean Air Act. Credit… Bernd von Jutrczenka/Picture Alliance, by way of Getty Images

A former high-ranking government at Volkswagen who’s accused of being a part of a conspiracy to evade U.S. clear air legal guidelines has been arrested in Croatia, officers mentioned, an indication that authorities proceed to pursue the case nearly 5 years after the carmaker’s emissions dishonest was first uncovered.

Axel Eiser, the previous government, was arrested on June 9 at a crossing alongside the border with Slovenia, the Croatian Interior Ministry mentioned Wednesday, and was being held on a United States warrant. Controls on the Slovenian border, that are usually unfastened, have been stepped up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The arrest was first reported by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Mr. Eiser was head of engine improvement at Volkswagen’s Audi unit on the time engineers have been creating software program designed to trick emissions inspectors into pondering that the vehicles complied with emissions guidelines, based on expenses that have been filed towards him final 12 months by the U.S. Department of Justice. The vehicles polluted excess of allowed more often than not they have been on the highway.

Croatia and the United States signed an extradition treaty final 12 months. The Croatian Interior Ministry referred questions concerning the process for extraditing Mr. Eiser to the nation’s Ministry of Justice, which didn’t instantly reply to a request for info. United States Justice officers declined to remark.