Former Broncos offensive lineman Jerry Sturm, who was named to the Broncos’ high 100 staff final July to commemorate the NFL’s centennial anniversary, has handed away at age 83.

Sturm performed six years for the Broncos (1961-66) at middle, guard and sort out and was named to the AFL All-Star Game after the 1964 and ’66 seasons. He performed 84 of his 144 video games for the Broncos.

A 3-year Canadian Football League participant earlier than becoming a member of the Broncos, Sturm completed his NFL profession with 4 years in New Orleans (1967-70) and one apiece with Houston (1971) and Philadelphia (1972).

A local of English, Ind., who performed at Illinois, Sturm returned to the Denver space post-football and opened “The South” restaurant.