For Boris Johnson, a Rare Respite From Bad News

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has at all times been a riverboat gambler, and as Britain emerges, blinking into the sunshine, from a three-month lockdown, he’s making one of many largest bets of his profession: that he can safely reopen a nation that has been hit more durable by the pandemic than any in Europe.

Mr. Johnson lastly caught a few breaks this week. British scientists reported success with a decades-old drug that was discovered to assist sufferers with extreme Covid-19, the sickness brought on by the coronavirus. The vastly common Premier League restarted televised soccer video games, although taking part in in empty stadiums. And the federal government’s scientific advisers are sounding extra amenable to reopening pubs and eating places on July 4, and maybe to enjoyable social distancing guidelines, which might go a lengthy technique to restoring normalcy in British society.

The prime minister even managed on Wednesday to show the tables on the Labour Party’s chief, Keir Starmer, in Parliament, the place he has endured a painful weekly grilling on his haphazard response to the virus. Mr. Johnson threw Mr. Starmer off steadiness after difficult him to declare faculties secure to reopen — one thing the Labour Party has refused to do, its critics say, due to stress from offended lecturers’ unions.

“A great ox has stood upon his tongue,” Mr. Johnson bellowed, because the often assured Mr. Starmer groused that it was the prime minister’s job to take questions, not throw them again on the opposition.