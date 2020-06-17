Fmr. East Bay Elections Chief Charged For Alleged Theft Of $261,000 – San Francisco

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A former California lawmaker was charged Wednesday with 34 felonies for allegedly utilizing greater than 1 / 4 million {dollars} in marketing campaign funds for private bills and mendacity about it, prosecutors mentioned.

Joe Canciamilla, the previous elections chief for Contra Costa County, is accused of committing perjury on 30 marketing campaign disclosure statements relationship again a decade, the county’s district lawyer’s workplace mentioned.

The extra 4 felony counts relate to grand theft of greater than $261,800 in marketing campaign funds for his private use, prosecutors mentioned. He allegedly spent the cash on a trip to Asia, airplane tickets and different private bills, in response to court docket paperwork.

Andy Rockas, a lawyer for Canciamilla, didn’t instantly return a telephone name and e mail searching for remark.

Canciamilla resigned as Contra Costa elections chief in October 2019. He was the youngest public official in state historical past when he was elected at age 17 to the Pittsburg faculty board. He later served on the Pittsburg City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors earlier than successful three phrases within the state Assembly as Democrat in 2000.

Last 12 months the Fair Political Practices Commission discovered Canciamilla violated marketing campaign finance legal guidelines at the very least 30 occasions and falsified state filings to cowl it up. The fee fined him $150,000.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.