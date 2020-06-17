Fired Police Officer Charged in Connection to Rayshard Brooks’ Death

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard introduced on Tuesday afternoon that the 2 law enforcement officials liable for Rayshard Brooks‘ loss of life are being formally charged.

At the press convention, which Brooks’ spouse attended, Howard revealed that officer Garrett Rolfe is going through 11 expenses: one rely of felony homicide, 4 counts of aggravated assault with a lethal weapon, a number of expenses for Atlanta Police Department SOP oath violations and one rely for kicking Brooks. Howard mentioned that he really helpful no bond for Rolfe in consideration of the “severity of his act” and his “excessive” use of power.

In addition, Rolfe’s accomplice on the scene Devin Brosnan is going through three expenses, together with aggravated assault for stepping on Brooks’ shoulder and two counts for violating his Atlanta PD SOP oath. However, in consideration of Brosnan’s willingness to take part as a witness for the state, Howard really helpful to the court docket that he be launched on $50,000 bond.

Brosnan is presently on administrative depart, whereas Rolfe was fired from the division. Both males have been requested to flip themselves in by 6 p.m. native time on June 18.