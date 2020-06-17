Fire Rips Through Salvation Army Facility In Pasadena – Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Flames ripped via a Salvation Army facility in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon.

Around 75 firefighters responded to Del Mar Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue simply earlier than 12:30 p.m. when the decision got here in.

Personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department had been aiding within the firefighting effort, which was persevering with into the early afternoon.

Fire crews stated there was loads of gas as a result of a rise in donations through the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews had been in a position to get the flames below management in nearly an hour.

No firefighters had been injured and the reason for the hearth is below investigation.