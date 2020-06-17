Female Police Officer Trends On Social Media After Breaking Down Because Her McDonald’s McMuffin Was Late

Roommates, a white feminine police officer has set social media on hearth after recording herself having a breakdown as a result of she was instructed she needed to wait to obtain her McMuffin from McDonald’s. She acknowledged that she was exhausted and fearful to attend for her order as a result of she couldn’t really see her meals being made.

Social media shortly gave the girl a wide range of nicknames, “McMuffin Karen,” “Officer Karen” and “Crybaby Karen”—as she had a whole meltdown a couple of McDonald’s breakfast sandwich as a result of she claimed that she feared the meals was doubtless tampered with since she needed to anticipate it.

In the video, she begins by explaining that she used the McDonald’s app to order her meals forward of time—which is a part of the explanation why she didn’t perceive why it wasn’t prepared. What adopted was a weird and tearful breakdown.

“I’m on my way home from work. When I pull up to the window, they hand me my receipt so I go to the second window to get my food. And I’m waiting and I’m waiting and I’m waiting. The girl comes to the window and asks me what my order was. I repeat my order and my coffee order and they ask me to pull up because my food’s not ready. It’s an English muffin meal with a hash brown and a coffee.”

After pulling to the facet, the girl says a McDonald’s worker introduced espresso to her window, however didn’t have her prized McMuffin:

“And that’s all she hands me is a coffee. So I told her, I said, ‘Don’t bother with the food because now I’m too nervous to take it.’ It doesn’t matter how many hours I’ve been up. It doesn’t matter what I’ve done for anyone. Right now, I’m too nervous to take a meal from McDonald’s because I can’t see it being made. I don’t know what’s going on with people nowadays but please just give us a break. I don’t know how much more I can take.”

We actually haven’t any phrases.

