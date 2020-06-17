Federal Judge Order An Immediate Inspection For Potential Hazards – Up News Info Detroit

(Up News Info DETROIT) – A federal judge has ordered the owner of the Edenville Dam to immediately inspect the structure for potential hazards to near by residents.

The lawyer for Boyce Hydro Power filed an engineering report noting cracks, erosion and other damage to the structure.

A report of erosion caused by the Tobacco River on one side the dam, was also filed by TRC Engineers Company.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested a $245 million federal disaster declaration for relief aid.

