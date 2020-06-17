Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

Facebook has eliminated another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members mentioned plans to deliver weapons to protests over police killings of black individuals.

The accounts on Facebook and Instagram had been tied to the Proud Boys and the American Guard, two hate groups already banned on these platforms.

The firm introduced Tuesday that it lately took down 470 accounts belonging to individuals affiliated with the Proud Boys and another 430 linked to members of the American Guard.

Nearly 200 different accounts linked to the groups had been eliminated late final month.

Facebook officers have stated they had been already monitoring the groups’ social media presence and had been led to act once they noticed posts trying to exploit the continued protests prompted by the dying of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Some of the accounts belonged to males reported to have participated in a brawl with protesters in Seattle, Facebook stated. The firm didn’t expose particulars of the account customers — equivalent to their particular plans for protests or the place within the U.S. they reside.

“In both cases, we saw accounts from both organizations discussing attending protests in various US states with plans to carry weapons,” the corporate stated in an announcement. “But we did not find indications in their on-platform content they planned to actively commit violence.”

Both the Proud Boys and American Guard had been banned from Facebook for violating guidelines prohibiting hate speech. Facebook stated it’s going to proceed to take away new pages, groups or accounts created by customers attempting to circumvent the ban.