Ex-Minn. Coach Lucia Picked To Run New CCHA Hockey League

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota coach Don Lucia was named commissioner Wednesday of the newly fashioned Central Collegiate Hockey Association, an NCAA Division I league set to start out within the 2021-22 season.

Lucia gained two nationwide championships and made 5 journeys to the Frozen Four over 19 seasons operating the Gophers, till retiring from the bench in 2018. Before that, he was the pinnacle coach for six years every at Colorado College and Alaska-Fairbanks. His total file was 736-403-102.

The authentic CCHA existed from 1971-2013, when widespread realignment within the sport led to its finish. Seven of the 10 present applications within the Western Collegiate Hockey Association introduced final 12 months their plan to depart to create the brand new league: Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Ferris State, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech, Minnesota State and Northern Michigan.

This left Alabama-Huntsville, Alaska (previously Alaska-Fairbanks) and Alaska Anchorage in limbo with price range crunches at their establishments exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alabama-Huntsville not too long ago introduced the elimination of this system, solely to have donors pledge to fund it for not less than the upcoming season.

Lucia didn’t rule out including any of these applications, however he careworn the monetary benefit of the league’s smaller footprint in three Midwestern states: Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio. Costs of touring to Alabama and Alaska, and concern in regards to the long-term monetary dedication to the game from these colleges prompted the departure of the seven groups from the WCHA.

Don Lucia is the daddy of -TV reporter and anchor Ali Lucia.

