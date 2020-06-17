Ewan McGregor Done Recording His First Part for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’

WENN

In a new Zoom interview, the ‘Doctor Sleep’ star confirms his casting as Jiminy Cricket in the revamp project, and gets cryptic on the possibility of him contributing to a musical number.

Ewan McGregor has joined the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” revamp – he’ll voice the character Jiminy Cricket.

In a new Zoom interview with ACE Universe, the Scottish movie star has confirmed the casting, revealing he started working on the project before the coronavirus lockdown shut down the film industry.

“It’s stop-motion animated, so it’s going to take them a great long time to make that film, but my first part, which is recording his dialogue, is sort of done,” Ewan says. “There may or may not be a song that has to be recorded. I’m not sure I’m at liberty to discuss that.”

Oscar winner del Toro previously revealed that his version of the classic Carlo Collodi fairytale will be dark.

“In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend,” “The Shape of Water” director said. “He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world.”