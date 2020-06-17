Even Stevens Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary, Reacts to Shia LaBeouf’s Honey Boy

Believe it or not, it has been 20 years to the day since Even Stevens made its debut on Disney Channel.

To rejoice that momentous anniversary, a number of the solid and crew reunited on Zoom to reminisce and share tales about their time on the sitcom, led by stars Christy Carlson Romano, who performed Ren Stevens, and Nick Spano, who performed Donnie Stevens.

Shia LaBeouf was not obtainable for the decision, as his costars defined, however many others had been. Romano and Spano had been joined by Steven Anthony Lawrence, who performed Beans, AJ Trauth, who performed Twitty, Tom Virtue, who performed the dad, and Lauren Frost, who performed Ruby. Jim Wise (Coach Tugnut), George Anthony Bell (Principal Wexler), govt producers David Brookwell, Marc Warren, Dennis Rinsler, Matt Dearborn, and crew members from hair, make-up, casting, wardrobe, and extra all joined the decision as properly.

Aside from LaBeouf, Spano defined that Donna Pescow (who performed the mother) and Margo Harshman (who performed Tawny) had been additionally unable to make the reunion.