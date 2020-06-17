Eric Garcia injury mars near-perfect day for Manchester City against Arsenal

Eric Garcia was compelled off the pitch late in Manchester City’s conflict with Arsenal on Wednesday after being taken out by his personal teammate.

With City 2-Zero up heading into the final 10 minutes of their first sport again following the coronavirus-enforced break within the season, Ederson got here flying out of his aim to cope with a by means of ball.

The Brazilian shot-stopper collided violently with Garcia within the course of, leaving the 19-year-old flattened on the bottom and unable to proceed.

After a prolonged delay, City’s medical workforce strapped the Spanish middle again right into a stretcher and carried him down the tunnel, leaving the house aspect to see out the competition with 10 males.

Pep Guardiola had already used up all 5 of his substitutions earlier than the incident befell, as he saved his lineup recent all through the competition staged behind closed doorways at Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal was hit with its personal injury woes within the first half, as Mikel Arteta needed to withdraw Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari earlier than the 25-minute mark.

David Luiz got here on to switch Mari, after which went on to supply a catastrophe class of epic proportions that allowed City to take management of the sport.

The Brazilian’s failure to cope with a Kevin de Bruyne by means of ball allowed Raheem Sterling to race by means of and open the scoring simply earlier than the interval. His evening acquired worse when the Gunners got here again out for the second half.

Luiz was despatched off within the 50th minute of the sport after bringing down Riyad Mahrez within the field. De Bruyne stepped as much as rating the ensuing penalty kick to place City in a commanding place.

Phil Foden rounded off a 3-Zero victory for the reigning Premier League champions in stoppage time, tucking house the rebound after Sergio Aguero was denied by the publish following some extra nice work from Sterling.

The end result noticed City shut the hole on league chief Liverpool to 22 factors with 9 fixtures remaining and enhance its lead over third-placed Leicester to seven factors.

Arsenal, in the meantime, stayed down in ninth after struggling its first defeat of 2020. It squandered the chance to make up floor on Chelsea within the race for a top-four end.