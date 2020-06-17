Employment fell by more than 220,000 people in May

More than 220,000 Australians misplaced their jobs between April and May as coronavirus restrictions strangled the nation’s economic system.

New knowledge from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) exhibits seasonally adjusted employment decreased by 227,700 people in May.

Those figures added to the tally of 600,000 people in April – bringing the overall fall in employment to 835,000 people since March.

The complete fall in employment since COVID-19 is nearing a million. (AAP)

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics on the ABS, mentioned the figures confirmed a large discount in the overall share of Australians who have been employed in 2020.

“The drop in employment, of close to a quarter of a million people, added to the 600,000 in April, brings the total fall to 835,000 people since March,” Mr Jarvis mentioned. “In two months, the percentage of people aged 15 and over employed in Australia decreased from around 62.5 per cent to around 58.7 per cent.”

Officially, the unemployment charge has elevated by 0.7 per cent to 7.1 per cent.

It’s estimated 927,600 Australians at the moment are unemployed.

Mr Jarvis mentioned it wasn’t simply employment numbers that plummeted in May, but additionally the overall hours labored by those that remained employed.

“The ABS estimates that a combined group of around 2.3 million people – around 1 in 5 employed people – were affected by either job loss between April and May or had less hours than usual for economic reasons in May,” Mr Jarvis mentioned.

“Women continued to be more adversely affected by the labour market deterioration than men. Younger workers have also been particularly impacted.”

The underutilisation charge – which mixes each people who’re unemployed and people who’re employed however cannot get a passable variety of hours – rose to a brand new report excessive of 20.2 per cent.

The participation charge, which refers back to the complete variety of people both employed or in search of a job, fell to 62.9 per cent.

The final time the participation charge fell beneath 63 per cent was 19 years in the past in January 2001.