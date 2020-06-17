Dylan Sprouse Toasts Barbara Palvin on Second Dating Anniversary With Quirky Yosemite Post

Instagram

Celebrating the foremost milestone in his relationship with the Victoria’s Secret mannequin, the dual brother of Cole Sprouse shares on social media a selfie of them taken at Olmsted Point.

Dylan Sprouse is celebrating a serious milestone in his relationship with Barbara Palvin. On Wednesday, June 17, the Zack Martin of “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” uploaded an Instagram selfie of him and his girlfriend taken at Olmsted Point in Yosemite National Park, and shared a unusual toast to her for his or her two-year anniversary.

“A few days late now due to having no service in Yosemite but happy two year anniversary,” the 27-year-old actor wrote alongside the selfie. “Here’s to us looking more alike with each passing year until we’re a single beast with four arms and four legs that runs at a top speed of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at nearby travelers trespassing into our woods. I love you.”

Dylan’s relationship with Barbara started with him sending her a DM on Instagram. In an interview with W Magazine again in 2019, the dual brother of Cole Sprouse recalled, “I slid into her DMs. I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

On her half, Barbara defined her preliminary silence throughout the interview. “I took my time,” the Victoria’s Secret mannequin stated. “I knew I wasn’t in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.” It was not till Dylan went to China for a six-month capturing that Barbara lastly texted him for the primary time.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation, Dylan and Barbara frolicked in quarantine collectively, and got here to study that they’re “super compatible.” Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, “It’s like we know when to give each other space. We know when the other needs space. We’ve already divided labor around the house in certain ways.”

“So, I think our relationship… is stronger than ever,” he continued. “And quarantine has really brought us together in a good way. I’ll hear the opposite recently, and we just kind of look at each other and are like, ‘I’m just really thankful that that’s not the case with us right now.’ ”