Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Take Their Relationship to New Heights for 2-12 months Anniversary

Blissful anniversary, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.

The pair celebrated two years of courting this week. The 27-year-old actor marked the main milestone by sharing a particular message for the 26-year-old mannequin.

“A couple of days late now attributable to having no service in Yosemite however joyful two-year anniversary,” Sprouse captioned a selfie of the couple at Olmsted Level. “This is to us trying extra alike with every passing 12 months till we’re a single beast with 4 arms and 4 legs that runs at a high velocity of 50 mph and screams like a baboon at close by vacationers trespassing into our woods. I really like you.”

Like many fashionable love tales, Sprouse and Palvin’s romance began with a DM.

“I used to be like, ‘Hey, I do not know should you’re in New York for very lengthy, however we must always hang around if you wish to. This is my quantity,'” the Disney Channel alum recalled throughout a 2019 interview with W Journal. “‘And she or he did not message me for six months.'”

Nonetheless, she did not need to rush into the connection.

“I knew I wasn’t in a very good mind-set on the time,” she advised the publication, “and perhaps deep inside I knew that it might be one thing extra.”