Donald Trump: Colin Kaepernick should get another shot at an NFL job if he can still play

President Donald Trump stated Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick should be given an alternative to return to the NFL, if he exhibits he can play at that stage.

“If he deserves it, he should, if he has the playing ability,” Trump stated in response to a query by Sinclair/Full Measure reporter Scott Thuman at the White House.

“He started off great and then he didn’t end up very great in terms of as a player,” the president stated of Kaepernick’s profession.

Kaepernick was the 49ers’ starter from the center of the 2012 season, when he quarterbacked the group to Super Bowl 47, to the center of the 2015 season, when he underwent surgical procedure on his non-throwing shoulder. He additionally had knee and thumb surgical procedures in January 2016.

He misplaced the beginning job to his substitute, Blaine Gabbert, within the 2016 preseason however acquired it again in Week 6 that 12 months after San Francisco started the common season 1-4. He completed the 12 months with a 90.7 passer score and 16:Four touchdown-to-interception ratio in 12 video games. The 49ers have been 1-10 in his 11 begins.

MORE: Six most closely fits for Kaepernick | Kneeling timeline

During that 2016 preseason, Kaepernick started protesting police brutality and racial injustice within the U.S. by sitting, after which kneeling, throughout the nationwide anthem. He continued to kneel all through the common season. He has been out of the league since opting out of his contract in March 2017. Kaepernick later filed a collusion grievance in opposition to the NFL that was settled in 2019.

Trump has commonly criticized Kaepernick and different NFL gamers for taking a knee; he stated in 2017 that he wish to see groups “fire” such gamers. The president tweeted Saturday that he would bocyott watching the NFL if gamers are allowed to kneel. He informed Thuman he was “very disappointed” within the NFL and U.S. Soccer not too long ago loosening restrictions on gamers taking a knee as protests in opposition to the identical issues Kaepernick protested have grown.

“We have to show respect for our flag and for our national anthem,” he stated.

Trump saved his reply about Kaepernick to his taking part in capability.

“As far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot, but obviously he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, [then] I think it would be very unfair,” he stated.

Trump reentered the kneeling dialogue in latest weeks after Saints quarterback Drew Brees, going through sharp criticism from teammates, backtracked from saying in an interview with Yahoo Finance that he may “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country” by kneeling. Brees spoke with Yahoo as individuals have been protesting the demise of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the knee of a police officer.

Trump believed Brees should not have “taken back” his unique assertion. Brees responded on Instagram that he realized, after talking with teammates, that kneeling has by no means been in regards to the flag. “We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform,” Brees wrote.

Trump made his remarks to Thuman the identical day Chargers coach Anthony Lynn informed reporters that “it would be crazy” to not have Kaepernick on the group’s listing of gamers to work out if it have been to want a quarterback. Lynn added that Kaepernick “fits our style” of offense. LA’s prime two quarterbacks are veteran Tyrod Taylor and first-round draft decide Justin Herbert.

Lynn’s feedback got here two days after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed ESPN he would “encourage” a group to signal Kaepernick.