Destruction of nature is ‘driver of pandemics’, says WWF

Environmental components together with deforestation and the commerce and consumption of high-risk wildlife are driving the emergence of pandemics, WWF International warned on Wednesday.

“We must urgently recognise the links between the destruction of nature and human health, or we will soon see the next pandemic,” Marco Lambertini, director-general of WWF International stated in a press release.

A brand new report from the environmental NGO lists the commerce and consumption of high-risk wildlife, land-use change resulting in deforestation and conversion, the growth of agriculture and unsustainable intensification and animal manufacturing as key drivers behind the emergence of zoonotic illnesses.

Zoonotic illnesses are attributable to germs that unfold between animals and folks. The present COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of greater than 445,000 individuals worldwide, is believed to have been transmitted to people by bats and pangolins.

China, the place the virus originated and unfold by way of markets, has since introduced a complete ban on the consumption of wild animals.

But WWF warned that rather more must be executed.

“Our unsustainable global food system is driving large-scale conversion of natural spaces for agriculture, fragmenting natural ecosystems and increasing interactions between wildlife, livestock and humans,” it stated.

Its report estimates that between 60% and 70% of the brand new illnesses that emerged in people over the previous 30 years had a zoonotic origin.

During that interval, 178 million hectares of forest — equal to the scale of Libya, the 18th largest nation no the world — has been cleared and transformed for meals or livestock manufacturing.

Land conversion for agricultural actions has brought about 70% of planetary biodiversity loss and half the loss of tree cowl globally up to now, the WWF report states.

The NGO is calling on governments to agree on a “New Deal for Nature and People” that might see them take credible motion to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity and set nature on a path to restoration by 2030.

Lambertini described COVID-19 as a “tragedy” however burdened that additionally supplies “an opportunity to heal our relationship with nature and mitigate risks of future pandemics”.

“But a better future starts with decisions governments, companies and people around the world take today,” he stated.