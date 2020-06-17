Debate on police brutality continues as arrested nurse is free of custody

Combating for the lives of others and for higher pay. The nationwide strike of French well being employees ended with violence in a number of cities, sparking a large on-line debate.

The video of an arrest a lady believed to be a well being employee has change into the main target for a lot of concerned within the debate, with some appalled on the remedy and others saying police had been provoked by her behaviour, which included throwing a projectile. She mentioned in one of many circulating movies that her identify is Farida.

Utilizing the tag #LiberezFarida, a journalist from French broadcaster France24 has been main the cost as the girl is purportedly her mom. And on Wednesday afternoon she was certainly liberated.

She is ready to seem in court docket in September, in response to the Paris prosecutor’s workplace.

The lady admitted she threw stones at police however mentioned her drawback was with the French state and never officers, a supply near the case informed AFP information company.

The supply mentioned the nurse had labored lengthy hours in the course of the top of the pandemic and seen the loss of life of 20 sufferers from the illness.

Farida definitely exemplifies the unsettling spectacle of one of many nation’s well being employee heroines turning into the topic of a reasonably forceful arrest. And political events weren’t shy in utilizing the instance to take care of the narrative of brutality.

The founding father of La France Insoumise get together Jean-Luc Mélenchon wasted no time in condemning the arrest. The police responded by saying the girl was attacking police and displaying photos previous to the arrest.

Police and protesters additionally clashed within the metropolis of Nantes in northwestern France, the place well being employees had been seen arguing with one other group of protesters who had been protecting their faces.

The strike’s organisers, whose goals are higher pay and funding into the nation’s public well being system, denounced the violence.