David Tennant’s Wife Furious After Facebook Removes Her Breastfeeding Picture

Instagram

Georgia Moffett vents her frustrations on-line and criticizes Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg after her breastfeeding image was banned from the social media.

–

David Tennant‘s spouse Georgia has slammed Facebook bosses after a snap of her breastfeeding the couple’s eight-month-old daughter Birdie was faraway from the location.

The actress, who beforehand appeared alongside the “Doctor Who” star within the hit science fiction present, took to Instagram to disgrace the social community for “sexualising” the picture.

“Facebook just removed this photo because it violated their policy on sexual images,” she penned, whereas re-sharing the photograph. “Sort your s**t out @Zuck or I’ll come round there and squirt you in the eye.”

She added the hashtags “#Breastfeeding #ifyouthinkthisissexualitmaybeyouthatistheissue.”

According to Facebook’s coverage, most breastfeeding photographs are allowed if they don’t present the mom’s nipple.

“We agree that breastfeeding is natural and beautiful and we’re glad to know that it’s important for mothers to share their experiences with others on Facebook,” it reads. “The vast majority of these photos are compliant with our policies.”

Georgia and David, who starred collectively in BBC’s lockdown drama “Staged” with Michael Sheen, wed in 2011 and likewise share youngsters Olive, 9, Wilfred, seven, and Doris, 5.

David adopted Georgia’s 18-year-old son Ty after they married.