Danny Masterson Slapped With Rape Charges

WENN

The former ‘That 70s Show’ actor has lastly been charged with rape, a number of years after he was first hit with sexual assault allegations by a number of ladies.

–

Disgraced “That 70s Show” star Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three ladies.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has introduced the actor shall be arraigned in September 2020 in reference to the incidents that passed off between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old lady in 2001, based on the criticism, and a 28 12 months outdated and one other 23 12 months outdated two years later.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, who’s prosecuting the case, claims all of the alleged incidents passed off at Masterson’s residence within the Hollywood Hills.

If convicted, the actor faces as much as life behind bars.

According to , the lawmakers have declined to file sexual assault fees in opposition to Masterson in two different circumstances as a consequence of inadequate proof and the statute of limitations.

The rape and sexual assault allegations in opposition to Masterson have been hanging over him for years and the scandal prompted TV bosses to write down his character out of Netflix comedy “The Ranch“.

The actor has repeatedly denied the allegations.