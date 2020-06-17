Danny Masterson faces 45 years in jail after actor charged with three rapes

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with the alleged rape of three ladies, prosecutors in Los Angeles have mentioned.

The American star of That ’70s Show is accused of attacking the victims in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, in response to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

The 44-year-old has been charged with three counts of rape by drive or worry.

An arraignment listening to is ready for September.

Masterson is alleged to have raped a 23-year-old girl in 2001, in response to the prosecutors.

He can also be accused of attacking a 28-year-old girl in April 2003 in addition to raping a 23-year-old he had invited to his Hollywood Hills house between October and December that 12 months.

All of the alleged assaults befell at Masterson’s house, prosecutors mentioned.

If convicted as charged, Masterson, finest identified for enjoying Steven Hyde on sitcom That ’70s Show, faces a most sentence of 45 years to life in state jail.

The District Attorney’s workplace additionally mentioned it declined to file sexual assault fees in opposition to Masterson in two different circumstances, one for inadequate proof and the opposite based mostly upon the statute of limitations.

Masterson was written out of Netflix comedy The Ranch in 2017 when he was accused of sexual assault.