Danny Masterson Arrested and Charged With Raping Three Women

In 2019, 4 ladies filed a lawsuit in opposition to Masterson, the Church of Scientology and its chief, David Miscavige, for allegedly finishing up a conspiracy to cowl up the star’s alleged sexual misconduct and harassment.

The ladies, two of whom have been recognized by title and two who have been thought of Jane Does within the case, claimed that the defendants named within the go well with “systemically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family’s privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress to silence and intimidate them.”

At the time, Masterson described the lawsuit as “ridiculous” and a spokesperson for the Church of Scientology referred to as the go well with’s allegations “ludicrous and a sham.” The lawsuit continues to be ongoing.

The actor has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2017, Masterson was fired from his position on Netflix’s The Ranch because of the allegations. At the time, authorities with the LAPD confirmed to E! News that have been conducting an investigation after three ladies “disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000’s.”