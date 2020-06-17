Dallas County Reports 400+ New Coronavirus Cases For First Time, 9 More Deaths – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County hit the 400s for the primary time for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic started.

On Wednesday, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 413 extra optimistic circumstances, bringing the entire case depend in Dallas County to 15,256.

There had been additionally 9 new deaths reported, bringing that whole to 302 deaths.

Judge Clay Jenkins stated in an announcement:

Today is our highest quantity ever for brand spanking new optimistic COVID-I9 circumstances as we break 400 in Dallas County for the primary time. Additionally. now we have 9 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one loss of life nonetheless beneath investigation by the Medical Examiner of a 12 yr outdated which may be COVID-I9 associated.

Of extra concern is the 40% enhance we’ve seen in hospitalizations in Dallas County over the past two weeks. If these share will increase proceed, many extra folks will get sick and die within the coming weeks. I’m happy the Governor modified his thoughts and can permit cheap native guidelines to require companies to implement masking and social distancing. Once enacted in Dallas County and in different native jurisdictions, thIs will save numerous lives. In the meantime, it’s as much as all of us to give attention to what’s protected for ourselves, our household, and our group.

We now know from the current medical articles reporting on research on masking, that the one most necessary factor we are able to do to guard ourselves from COVID-I9 is common masking.

Please don’t watch for guidelines or for different folks to remind you: put on a masks when round folks exterior your own home, use good hand hygiene. and when cleaning soap and water will not be accessible, take hand sanitizer, keep six foot distancing wherever doable. strongly contemplate not going to locations the place six meals distancing will not be doable and keep away from crowds every time doable.

It’s as much as all of us to #FlattenTheCurve. We’ll do our half, please do yours. Together we are able to maintain our group protected and rebuild the nation’s strongest native economic system.”

The extra 9 deaths being reported embrace: – A person in his 40’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility within the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and didn’t have underlying excessive threat well being circumstances. – A girl in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically sick in an space hospital, and had underlying excessive threat well being circumstances. A person in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically sick in an space hospital, and didn’t have underlying excessive threat well being circumstances. – A person in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically sick in an space hospital, and had underlying excessive threat well being circumstances. – A person in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying excessive threat well being circumstances. – A girl in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically sick in an space hospital, and didn’t have underlying excessive threat well being circumstances. – A person in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically sick in an space hospital, and had underlying excessive threat well being circumstances. – A person in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically sick in an space hospital and didn’t have underlying excessive threat well being circumstances. – A girl in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility within the City of Dallas. She expired in hospice care, and had underlying excessive threat well being circumstances.

More than 17 confirmed COVID-19 circumstances in youngsters and employees have been reported from 9 separate childcare amenities in Dallas County over the previous week, with extra studies of related diseases in relations of affected youngsters.

Prior to this previous week, just one daycare facility had been reported with any circumstances within the earlier two months.

Increasing outbreaks of circumstances are being reported from a number of massive social gatherings for the reason that starting of June.

The current loss of life of a 12 yr outdated is beneath investigation by the Medical Examiner’s workplace as a COVID-19 related loss of life.

