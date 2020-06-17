Dale Jarrett Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis – Detroit

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett introduced Tuesday he has examined constructive for COVID-19 and now could be in quarantine.

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the information throughout NASCAR’s Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that’s why he didn’t return to NBCSN’s studio with the opposite hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion stated the one symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing nicely.

“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well,” Jarrett stated. “All I can say is follow all the guidelines stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future.”

