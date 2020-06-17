Dale Jarrett Announces Coronavirus Diagnosis – Detroit

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett introduced Tuesday he has examined constructive for COVID-19 and now could be in quarantine.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 19: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #15 5-hour ENERGY Toyota, speaks with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett within the storage throughout follow for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2014 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the information throughout NASCAR’s Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that’s why he didn’t return to NBCSN’s studio with the opposite hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion stated the one symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing nicely.

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 20: Dale Jarrett indicators autographs on the NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 20, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

“I’ve been one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this and it’s really getting less and less each day, so I’m doing very, very well,” Jarrett stated. “All I can say is follow all the guidelines stay as safe as you possibly can and hopefully we can all get through this in the very near future.”

