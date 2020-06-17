Crowley Police Identify 2 Men Wanted For Murder Of Teen Last Month – Dallas / Fort Worth

CROWLEY, Texas () – The Crowley Police Department have recognized two males needed for the homicide of an adolescent on May 29.

Police stated Quinton “Q” Hicks, 21, and Donell “D’Lo” Lewie, 30, needs to be thought of armed and harmful and never be approached.

Officers responded to a name shortly earlier than midnight on Friday, May 29, concerning a taking pictures close to the intersection of FM 1187 and FM 731.

Police stated an argument passed off at a close-by enterprise that led to folks in two automobiles exchanging gunfire after leaving.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed.

Anyone with info on both of the suspects can contact Crowley Police Department Dispatch at (817) 297-2276, Option 1 or Det. J. White at (817) 297-2276 Ext. 6303 or e mail [email protected]

You may present info anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (817) 469-TIPS (8477).