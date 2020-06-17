Coronavirus impact on the economy revealed in latest official jobs figures release

The actuality of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Australian economy will grow to be clear when the latest official jobs figures are launched at the moment.

While there have been indicators the impact from the disaster on unemployment won’t be as unhealthy as first feared, economists count on the jobless fee will make one other leap to seven per cent when May information is launched this morning.

It could be the highest fee in 21 years.

In April, the unemployment fee jumped to six.2 per cent from 5.2 per cent, the largest month-on-month rise on file, as nearly 600,000 individuals misplaced their job when COVID-19 restrictions took maintain.

While that consequence was not as unhealthy as economists had predicted, the outcome was difficult by the impact of the JobKeeper wage subsidy, and since many Australians left the workforce altogether so weren’t counted in the unemployment tally.

“Australia’s unemployment rate masks severe underemployment and the hundreds of thousands of people that have either dropped out of the labour force or are working zero hours,” shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers instructed AAP.

Economists count on a hefty fall of about 100,000 in the variety of individuals employed.

However, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg instructed parliament yesterday the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ extra frequent payrolls information confirmed jobs grew by one per cent by means of May.

“This is the start of the recovery that we’re seeing as the restrictions are eased, as a result of our country’s success in flattening the curve,” Mr Frydenberg mentioned.

Last week Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy mentioned he expects unemployment to achieve eight per cent by September, when beforehand his division had forecast a peak of 10 per cent in the June quarter.

This was in response to Australia easing its COVID-19 restrictions a lot sooner than first thought, having been capable of comprise the virus higher than most different international locations.

The Morrison authorities latched on to final week’s financial outlook from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development which predicted Australia would carry out higher than different international locations throughout the pandemic.

“The Liberals’ defence that Australia’s recession isn’t as bad as America’s will be cold comfort to the hundreds of thousands of Australians who have joined the unemployment queues in recent months,” Dr Chalmers mentioned.