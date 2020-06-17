Chuck Wicks Expecting Baby Boy After Struggling With Infertility

Instagram

The 40-year-old nation music singer is anticipating his first baby with spouse Kasi Williams after present process in vitro fertilization on account of a low sperm rely.

Country singer Chuck Wicks is getting ready to develop into a father after a battle with male infertility.

The “Stealing Cinderella” star and his spouse, Kasi Williams, expect a child boy in December 2020, however Wicks reveals their journey to parenthood has been longer than anticipated.

He and Kasi, the sister of fellow nation artist Jason Aldean, turned to medical specialists for assist after attempting to conceive naturally for months, and he subsequently discovered a low sperm rely was in charge for his or her troubles.

“As a man, the last thing you want someone to tell you is you can’t do this,” he tells People.com. “It makes you feel small. It makes you feel like you’re not a man.”

The couple finally started present process in vitro fertilisation, and now Wicks is thrilled to be having a son, significantly as he’s already stepdad to Kasi’s three daughters, ranging in age from 9 to 21, from her earlier marriage.

“We’re loaded up on estrogen!” he jokes.

And though he was initially embarrassed to go public together with his fertility points, Wicks has accepted it’s a pretty widespread drawback – it is simply one thing males do not often open up about.

“It just happens, so that’s the reassuring part,” he says, including, “The fact that we had to go this route makes us realise even more how special having a child is.”

The couple wed final summer season 2019.