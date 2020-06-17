Chris D’Elia Responds to Accusations of Sexually Harassing Underage Girls

D’Elia informed TMZ in a press release that he “never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me,” he insisted. “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

On Twitter, many people are commenting on the perceived irony that D’Elia has performed a pedophile on two reveals. On the Netflix present, You, he starred as a comic who groomed a teenage lady and on the Comedy Central sequence Workaholics, he additionally performed a pedophile. “i still can’t believe netflix cast chris d’elia as the pedophile in season to of ‘you’ like the literal IRONY,” his accuser Simone Rossi tweeted.

