Chris D’Elia Insists He ‘Never Knowingly’ Hit on Underage Girl

WENN

The ‘Undateable’ actor admits he hasn’t at all times been on his finest behaviour since discovering fame however he vehemently denies accusations suggesting he preyed on minor.

–

Comedian Chris D’Elia is combating damning sexual misconduct allegations, insisting he has “never knowingly pursued” any underage females.

The “Undateable” star hit headlines on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a Twitter person named Simone Rossi shared screenshots of e-mail exchanges she’d allegedly had with the 40 12 months previous again in 2014 when he seemingly tried to solicit images of her and prepare a meet up when she was simply 16.

Alongside the messages, she wrote, “Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age (sic).”

Rossi’s remarks led to plenty of different nameless females coming ahead with their very own claims about D’Elia’s inappropriate conduct through the years, prompting the actor to handle the accusations with TMZ.

In his assertion, D’Elia admits he hasn’t at all times been on his finest behaviour since discovering fame, however he vehemently denies the allegations made in opposition to him on-line.

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he declared.

“All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

D’Elia added, “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”