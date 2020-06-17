Chris D’Elia Accused of Grooming Underage Girl in New Sexual Harassment Allegations

WENN

The ‘You’ actor has made headlines for the unsuitable purpose as a lady got here ahead with allegations that he hit on her and tried to lure her to satisfy him when she was a minor.

Comedian and actor Chris D’Elia has come below fireplace after a number of ladies got here ahead with tales of sexual misconduct in opposition to the star.

D’Elia started trending on Twitter on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after consumer Simone Rossi accused the “You” actor of making an attempt to acquire pictures of her and meet up along with her in 2014 when she was solely 16.

Alongside display screen captures of their emails, she penned, “Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age (sic).”

The put up from Simone, shared below the deal with @girlpowertbh, was then picked up by the account @SheRatesDogs, which reposted a quantity of related accounts from ladies.

While the usernames of the accusers, who responded to @SheRatesDogs by way of direct message, had been stored hidden, allegations included D’Elia reportedly exposing himself to a feminine lodge upkeep assistant, inviting underage followers backstage to “cuddle,” and blackmailing folks once they would not associate with his calls for.

D’Elia has but to answer the controversy.