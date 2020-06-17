Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Why They Won’t Raise Kids to “See Color”

Chip and Joanna Gaines are altering the way in which they’re elevating their children after witnessing the Black Lives Matter motion.

The Fixer Upper stars revealed to Uncomfortable Conversations host Emmanuel Acho that up till not too long ago, they had been elevating their children to not see “color” once they have a look at the folks round them. However, Jo questioned, “Chip and I were talking and this whole idea of this color blind thing came up and Chip said, ‘You know I’m proud I think our kids are colorblind.’ And then we started kind of pushing back on that and I think our question to you is … What’s the best way to move forward with this conversation?”

Emmanuel, who has talked to Matthew McConaughey about this subject in latest days, mentioned he believes it is “best” to elevate youngsters to see “color.” He defined that he thinks “if we don’t expose our children to different colors; to different races,” then as that particular person grows up they “won’t be able to decipher the difference between a Black man that’s a threat and a Black man that’s just Black.”

Acho added, “I think there’s a strength, there’s a beauty in seeing color. I don’t like the concept of color blindness because colors and cultures are beautiful.”