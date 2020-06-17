Chick-fil-A To Open June 18 At Twelve Oaks Mall – Detroit

NOVI, Mich. ( DETROIT) – The Chick-fil-A in Novi introduced its grand opening will probably be held June 18.

In a Fb put up Could 27, the restaurant will probably be opening its drive-thru and cellular app ordering.

The restaurant is situated on the former Denny’s at 27750 Novi Highway and will probably be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays.

The announcement of the restaurant coming to Novi was made final yr.

