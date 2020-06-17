Champions League set to restart in August as Lisbon plays host to remainder of tournament

UEFA has introduced that the Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and remaining will likely be held in Lisbon between August 12-23.

The competitors is set to resume following an prolonged break due to the coronavirus pandemic with 4 of the eight Round of 16 second-leg ties nonetheless left to be performed.

The remaining second-leg matches will likely be performed on August 7-8, with a choice nonetheless to be made on whether or not they are going to happen on the residence crew’s stadiums or in Portugal.

Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig have already claimed their place in the quarter-final spherical, which can happen between August 12-15 on the Estadio da Luz and the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The semi-final spherical will likely be held on August 18-19 with the Estadio da Luz internet hosting the ultimate on August 23.

With the condensed schedule, all remaining rounds will likely be performed as single-leg ties with additional time and penalty kicks to determine winners.

The draw for the quarter-final spherical will likely be held at UEFA headquarters on July 10 with the federation laying out the match schedule at the moment.

Istanbul, which was initially chosen to host this 12 months’s remaining, will now host in 2021 with St Petersburg internet hosting in 2022, Munich in 2023 and Wembley in 2024 as host cities have seen their duties pushed again by one 12 months.

The Europa League, in the meantime, will likely be performed as a straight knock-out tournament in Germany, with Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen serving as hosts.

In addition to the continuation of membership competitions, UEFA confirmed that the 12 unique host cities for Euro 2020 have been confirmed as venues for the rescheduled tournament in 2021.

“I’m delighted that we’re ready to resume nearly all of our competitions. I’m assured that we’ll not have to endure the followers’ absence for lengthy and that they are going to be allowed into stadiums sooner reasonably than later,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

“UEFA took a bold decision when it decided to postpone Euro 2020. But in doing so, we created the space which has allowed domestic club competitions across the continent to resume, where possible, and play to a conclusion.

“While the sport has suffered enormous difficulties as a consequence of the pandemic, these blows would have landed a lot more durable if we had not proven management in these early days.

“The soccer group has labored collectively and proven large unity throughout this unprecedented disaster. I would love to thank FIFA, our sister confederations, nationwide associations, golf equipment, leagues, gamers and the related authorities for his or her steady assist and dedication and I’m satisfied that we come out of this disaster stronger and with nearer hyperlinks than ever earlier than.”

As a consequence of the brand new schedule, there may even be modifications to the qualifying part of the 2020-21 Champions League, which is set to start on August 8.

Qualifying matches will likely be performed in a single-leg format up till the play-off part, which will likely be held over two legs in late September.

The group stage, in the meantime, will kick off on October 20-21 and wrap up on December 8-9.