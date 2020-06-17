Champions League 2020 tournament: Where & when will matches take place?

Like most different soccer competitions internationally, the 2019-20 Champions League was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and, in March 2020, UEFA was pressured to postpone all matches.

The determination to droop the flagship membership match was made in the midst of March, simply earlier than the round-of-16 stage was absolutely full, and it was unclear for various months when motion would resume.

On June 17, after various high leagues on the continent returned, UEFA confirmed that the Champions League will begin again up once more in August.

However, as soon as the last-16 video games are full, the ultimate knockout stage of the competitors will be totally different to what was initially deliberate. Goal brings you the whole lot it is advisable know.

What is the Champions League 2020 match?

A ‘last eight’ Champions League straight knockout match will substitute the sequence of fixtures that’s usually adopted past the last-16 stage of the competitors.

So, as an alternative of two-legged quarter-finals and semi-finals adopted by a winner-takes all last, the ‘last eight’ Champions League match will be a collection of straight knockout ties.

Where will the Champions League 2020 match be held?

The Champions League 2020 ‘last eight’ match will take place within the metropolis of Lisbon in Portugal. Games will be performed at Estadio da Luz (house of Benfica) and Estadio Jose Alvalade (house of Sporting).

In the occasion that the remaining last-16 fixtures can’t be performed within the respective house nations of the groups concerned, they will be even be performed in Portugal.

Estadio do Dragao (house of Porto) within the metropolis of Porto and Estadio D. Afonso Henriques (house of Vitoria) in Guimaraes are the desired venues for such a state of affairs.

Estadio da Luz has been confirmed because the venue for the 2020 Champions League last. Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul had initially been booked, however UEFA was pressured to alter plans because of the coronavirus.

When will the Champions League 2020 match take place?

Competition stage Date(s) Venue(s) Last 16 August 7/8 TBC Quarter-finals August 12/13/14/15 Estadio da Luz / Estadio Jose Alvalade Semi-finals August 18/19 Estadio da Luz / Estadio Jose Alvalade Final August 23 Estadio da Luz

The 2019-20 Champions League ‘last eight’ match is about to start on August 12 and conclude on August 23.

The remaining last-16 video games (Man City vs Real Madrid, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Juventus vs Lyon and Barcelona vs Napoli) will be performed on August 7 or 8.

Quarter-final video games are then scheduled to take place on August 12, 13, 14 and 15, with semi-final matches quickly after on August 18 and 19.

This season’s Champions League last will then be performed on August 23.

Which groups will be concerned within the Champions League 2020 match?

Four groups have already booked their place within the final eight: Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Napoli and Lyon all nonetheless have an opportunity to affix them within the match.

Man City marginally lead Real Madrid 2-1 of their tie and Bayern take pleasure in a wholesome 3-Zero lead over Chelsea, whereas Barcelona are locked stage with Napoli having drawn 1-1 on the San Paolo.

Juventus, in the meantime, will be hoping for some Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration as they hope to overturn a 1-Zero deficit towards Lyon.

Reigning champions Liverpool had been after all eradicated within the final 16 by Atletico, with PSG knocking out Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta emphatically overcoming Valencia and RB Leipzig beating Tottenham.

