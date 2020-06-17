CARES Act Money Becomes Latest Sticking Point In Contentious Special Session

MINNEAPOLIS () — The particular session continues because the Minnesota legislature works to cowl each main situation nonetheless very a lot undecided. Before this morning, ’s Esme Murphy reported the largest hang-ups appeared to be on reaching settlement over police reforms and a bonding invoice.

But on Wednesday, what was anticipated to be a short debate dragged right into a three-hour dialogue revealing main divisions in yet one more space: how the state ought to allocate $841 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act cash to reimburse native governments for his or her bills on COVID-19.

The CARES Act funding sailed by way of the Minnesota Senate, with Democratic votes becoming a member of the Republican majority, 62-4. But that was not the case within the DFL-controlled Minnesota House. And so now a House committee will have a look at how this cash goes to be allotted.

Republicans accuse House Democrats of a last-minute modification including Gov. Tim Walz’s supplemental finances to the invoice, whereas House Democrats have mentioned it’s value it to have dialogue in committee to find out whether or not the invoice is honest.

“Local units of government across the state badly need help rebuilding from a COVID outbreak that the governor predicted would be dire, and legislators from both parties worked hard to come up with a plan to get them assistance as fast as possible,” Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center) mentioned.

One downside level is that Republicans have mentioned they’re leaving the State Capitol on Friday, and that might finish the particular session. Democrats say that’s an arbitrary deadline of their very own making. However, the underside line is that if they go house, that is over.

It’s not clear how agreements will be reached on any of those main items of laws.