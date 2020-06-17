Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says he’ll kneel during national anthem

Intent on being an answer to the issue of systemic racism in society, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray stated he’ll be part of the rising record of NFL gamers who plan to kneel during the taking part in of the national anthem this season.

Several gamers are planning to kneel amid protests within the U.S., and Murray will be part of that group.

“Yeah, I’ll be kneeling,” the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year informed reporters Wednesday during a Zoom convention. “I stand for what’s right, that’s the bottom line. I call it like I see it. I’ll definitely be taking a knee.”

Murray additionally praised the swarm of peaceable protests across the nation sparked by the loss of life of George Floyd whereas in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, calling them a step towards ending racial injustice and police brutality.

“There is a lot of hate in this world, but at the same time, what’s happening and what we’re seeing right now, it’s huge,” he stated. “I don’t condone rioting and stuff like that, but the peaceful protests, I think they’re great, they’re amazing. Whether it takes years, I feel like we’re getting there. At least we’re making a step towards it.”

As a high-profile black quarterback, Murray added that he believes he bears a accountability to be extra vocal on points reminiscent of social justice and race relations than he was as a rookie.

“If it’s wrong, I’m going to say it’s wrong. I feel like, personally, it’s on everybody to hold each other accountable, but more so from me,” he stated.

“If you have bought white mates that really feel this sure kind of approach, do not perceive what is going on on, it is on me to teach them in addition to black, Hispanic, another ethnicity.

“We’re all human and I feel like we should all be treated equally. I don’t get the debate on why anyone shouldn’t be treated equally because of their skin color. It doesn’t make sense to me, but it is what it is right now and we’re trying to fix it.”

Murray’s feedback got here on the identical day the Cardinals introduced they may make June 19 — the day slaves had been formally declared free by the U.S. authorities following the tip of the Civil War — a everlasting vacation throughout the group.

The 2019 No. 1 general draft choose is one among a number of Cardinals gamers, together with longtime huge receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who’ve spoken out about Floyd’s killing and race relations in latest weeks. He can also be the second beginning quarterback to publicly state he might be kneeling during the anthem, becoming a member of the Browns’ Baker Mayfield, an in depth buddy of Murray and a former faculty teammate at Oklahoma.