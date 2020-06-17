Cardi B Pleased With Result of Multiple Body Piercings After Sharing Videos of Painful Process

WENN

Days after giving her peacock tattoo a makeover, the ‘Please Me’ hitmaker will get husband Offset’s assist as she paperwork the steps of her getting three chest piercings and one lip piercing.

Cardi B has taken on ache heads on for the sake of magnificence. Just days after displaying off a makeover she gave her peacock tattoo, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker got here ahead with one other variety of physique arts. On Tuesday, June 16, she fortunately flaunted the brand new chest and lip piercings she bought by way of painful procedures.

Cardi B confirmed off new chest and lip piercings.

Taking followers by way of the entire journey, the 27-year-old raptress shared a collection of movies on Instagram that documented her getting two dermal piercings in her chest and one labret piercing under her lip. Her first publish captured her at dwelling making ready herself mentally earlier than getting her sternum pierced.

Accompanied by her husband Offset who held her hand all through the method, the “Please Me” raptress might be heard stating, at one level, “I don’t even know why I’m agreeing to this.” When she panicked, the person in cost of the piercing informed her, “I don’t wanna mess this up on you – I want this to look good. You can handle this, I promise.”

Cardi didn’t maintain again on her screams in most of the movies she put out on her social media account, however she made an extended pitch scream when her piercer was engaged on her labret piercing. In the caption of the footage capturing the method, the mom of one admitted, “This b***h hurt I forgot how it felt.”

After all of the ache she needed to endure, Cardi was apparently happy with the consequence. In the final video she uploaded, the Grammy winner gave a better take a look at how the piercings got here out. She moreover revealed that she’s going to take off the highest piercing in her chest. “I gotta take this one off, ’cause this one is old – y’all know I’ve been having this one for a long time, but whatever,” she defined.

In regards to her peacock tattoo, Cardi shared a photograph of the up to date ink by tattoo artist Jamie Schene on June 15. Offering a side-by-side comparability image of the physique artwork, she spilled, “So after 10 years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover. This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted. Thank you @jamie_schene.”