Calls to defund the Denver Police Department continue during contentious council meeting

City council members grilled Denver’s prime public security officers Wednesday during a contentious meeting the place the police chief and division brass had been repeatedly advised that they had misplaced the public’s belief due to their actions during the metropolis’s George Floyd protests.

Denver’s police chief and public security director appeared Wednesday earlier than the metropolis council’s Safety, Housing, Education, and Homelessness Committee, the first time they’ve formally addressed the council since protests started on May 28. The council chambers crammed — as a lot as doable due to social distancing necessities — with dozens of group members, together with many who wore T-shirts or masks calling for the abolishment of the police.

Chief Paul Pazen and Executive Director of Public Safety Murphy Robinson promised reform, however those that spoke during public remark known as for the police division to be defunded or disarmed.

“I’ve had enough of empty promises to reform,” stated Brian Hushaw during public remark. “I’ve had enough of police kneeling only to assault us hours later.”

“They are the image of nightmares, take their (expletive) money,” Nicholas Titus stated.

Robinson stated he plans to realign a few of the Department of Public Safety’s sources to deal with prison justice reform. The division can also be working to create a streamlined manner to fireplace an officer in an egregious case, Robinson stated. He additionally stated that if the Office of the Independent Monitor disagrees with a disciplinary determination by the Department of Public Safety — as occurred in a current controversial case — that he can have the remaining say on what occurs.

“I agree that we need to make systemic changes,” Robinson stated. “I agree that we need to move the needle forward.”

But a number of councilmembers voiced frustration that regardless of the division having a powerful use of drive coverage, and regardless of the hours of coaching that officers bear, extreme drive circumstances continue to mount, particularly in connection to the protests.

“Why hasn’t this worked?” Councilwoman Robin Kniech stated. “Why are we still here?”

As Denver police Chief Paul Pazen tried to reply a member of the crowd shouted, “You’re a war criminal! Quit your job!”

Robinson stated he and Pazen are discussing adopting the mandates of a brief restraining order by a federal choose into everlasting coverage. The order restricts how and when officers can use less-lethal munitions like tear fuel and pepper balls.

Due to the protests, the Denver Sheriff Department can also be returning rifles it obtained by a program by the federal authorities that permits native regulation enforcement businesses entry to surplus navy provides, Robinson stated. The Denver Police Department didn’t have any provides from the program, he stated.

Pazen during the meeting defined two applications underway that attempt to tackle social wants. The co-responder program pairs an officer with a psychological well being clinician and the Support Team Assisted Response program, launched June 1, sends a social employee and a paramedic to calls as a substitute of police. The two applications intention to reply to calls involving homelessness or substance abuse the place the individual wants social providers.

Kniech questioned whether or not the applications ought to even exist inside the police division in any respect or with one other metropolis company. Councilwoman Jamie Torres requested the chief if he’d be prepared to make house for different businesses to tackle group wants.

Pazen stated he can be open to reconsidering whether or not these applications needs to be beneath the police division and to giving up duties to different entities.

The discussions of defunding police come as the metropolis drastically reduces its finances to make up for pandemic-induced tax income shortfalls. The police division’s $254 million finances has already confronted a 4.8% finances minimize of $12 million, together with the cancellation of an academy class.

Both Pazen and Robinson pushed again on calls to abolish the police or defund it to present cash for social applications.

“We still have serious crimes that take place in our city,” Pazen stated. “We do need someone to arrest those people.”