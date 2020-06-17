CA Schools Chief Applauds Renaming Schools Named After Slaveholders, Racially Charged Leaders – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California colleges chief Tony Thurmond mentioned Wednesday that colleges named for Confederate leaders or different racially charged figures exacerbate emotions of racial inequality, and he recommended colleges which have opted to rename themselves.

“I applaud those schools that have taken these conversations up,” he mentioned, and people who have labored “to rename schools in ways that are more thoughtful and more sensitive.”

Thurmond’s feedback, in response to a query at a media briefing, got here after the Berkeley Unified School District Board unanimously authorised a plan final week to rename two colleges named for founding fathers who have been slaveholders.

“When we have institutions, not just schools, that are named after Confederate leaders, that are named after those who perpetuated racism, lynching and hate, that exacerbates feelings of race in our schools,” mentioned Thurmond, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Three weeks after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer sparked widespread protests, Confederate statues are being defaced and torn down throughout the nation. Those protests present that the nation must have troublesome conversations to assist it heal, Thurmond mentioned.

“We need reconciliation that racism has shaped so many factors that we are still dealing with today,” Thurmond mentioned. “There are conversations ahead for sure. I think we should enter into those hard conversations, to move to that reconciliation, to move to healing.”

The Berkeley Unified School District board unanimously authorised a “Resolution in Support of Black Lives Matter,” which began the method of of renaming Jefferson and Washington elementary colleges. The present college names commemorate the primary and third U.S. presidents, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, respectively, who each owned slaves.

Berkeley group members beforehand tried and did not rename Jefferson Elementary. The present Black Lives Matter motion impressed a renewed, profitable effort to vary the colleges’ names.

