Broncos’ Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Kareem Jackson has turn out to be the newest NFL participant, and the second Denver Broncos participant, to check positive for the coronavirus.

Jackson instructed NFL Network’s James Palmer he examined positive Wednesday after having flulike signs, chills and congestion.

He turns into the second identified NFL participant this week to be recognized after Cowboys working again Ezekiel Elliott on Monday.

Broncos cross rusher Von Miller introduced in mid-April he contracted the coronavirus, making him the second NFL participant to publicly announce a positive take a look at. Rams heart Brian Allen was the primary.

It is unknown when Jackson contracted the virus, however he did take part in a march in Denver earlier this month to protest racial inequality within the wake of the dying of George Floyd.

A primary-round pick of Alabama in 2010 by the Texans, Jackson spent his first 9 seasons in Houston earlier than becoming a member of Denver in 2019. He was fourth on the Broncos with 71 tackles final season and had two interceptions to present him 18 for his profession.