Britain’s Got Talent final set to be filmed ‘WITHOUT an audience’ amid the COVID-19 crisis

Britain’s Got Talent will reportedly film its final without an audience for the first time in its 14-year history.

According to reports, bosses are currently planning for ‘every eventuality’ after the original semi-finals were postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The show is also said to be preparing in case guidelines change and will also have social measures put in place for the crowds.

New rules: Britain’s Got Talent will reportedly film its final without an audience for the first time in its 14-year history (judge Amanda Holden pictured in 2019)

A source told The Sun: ‘ITV bosses are having to plan for every eventuality and as it stands, the BGT live shows won’t be filmed with an audience.

‘If guidelines change and they can get in a crowd using social distancing, they’ll consider it.’

They added: ‘BGT bosses know they can keep production values sky high and that while the audience have some role to play, most of the reaction comes from the judges.’

The source claimed that at present the only people in the studio will be a small crew and the judging panel made up of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

‘Every eventuality’: According to reports, bosses are currently planning for ‘every eventuality’ after the original semi-finals were postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis (the judges pictured in 2019)

They added that the show will make up for the reported lack of audience with ‘bigger and more daring’ acts.

has contacted Britain’s Got Talent for comment.

It comes after judge Amanda confirmed that the Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows will return to screens later this year.

Social distancing: The show is also said to be preparing in case guidelines change and will also have social measures put in place for the crowds (the judges pictured in 2019)

The TV personality, 49, claimed that bosses have told her to keep ‘early autumn’ free in the hopes filming can continue for the current series, which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, the mother-of-two said: ‘All of the main judges have been given a date to hold in early autumn to see if it works live.

‘But we would never do it without an audience because we’ve always said the British public is the fifth judge.

Confirmed: It comes after judge Amanda confirmed that the Britain’s Got Talent ‘s live shows will return to screens later this year (pictured, left, with co-judge Alesha Dixon in 2018)

‘So we can’t do it without them – it would be no fun without them! We’ll see what happens, but we are planning to do it this year.’

A source added that Amanda, alongside fellow judges Alesha, David and Simon, could return in September but that progress will depend on government guidelines and advice.

It has since been reported that Britain’s Got Talent will rescheduled their live shows until the end of the year to replace The X Factor.