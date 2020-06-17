Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal Their Ideal Birth Experiences, Tease Season 6 of Total Bellas & More!

Ultimately, Nikki was most upset on the concept of lacking out on issues like a child bathe.

“For so many of you who’ve followed me on this journey for the past seven years of reality TV and my life and knowing that I’ve always wanted to be a mom, it’s like, I’m finally pregnant and then COVID-19 hits,” Nikki added. “And I don’t get to do all the things that you’re really excited for as a first-time mom…But I’m grateful that I’m healthy and I have a healthy baby boy in my tummy.”

Artem, who made a visitor look on the podcast, is simply as wanting to grow to be a mum or dad.

“I want to see what this baby’s going to be into; how I can participate in his interests,” Artem stated. “You know, teach him things, see the manners that he will inhabit from both of us and see the first smile and what he’s gonna say first. Hopefully ‘dada’ not ‘mama.'”

While Brie’s is not changing into a first-time mum or dad, she’s nonetheless excited to present her and Daniel Bryan‘s daughter, Birdie, a brother or sister. They simply will not know which till it comes time to present start since they need to maintain the infant’s intercourse a shock!