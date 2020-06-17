Boris Johnson in automobile crash outdoors parliament as convoy focused by protester

A automobile carrying Boris Johnson was concerned in a crash because it averted protesters whereas leaving the Palace of Westminster.

A demonstrator, who had been protesting about Turkish motion in opposition to Kurdish rebels, bumped into the highway outdoors the gates to Parliament in entrance of the convoy.

This pressured the lead autos within the convoy – a police bike and the Prime Minister’s Jaguar – to cease, with a assist car operating into the again of the luxurious saloon carrying the Prime Minister.

The autos drove off shortly afterwards within the route of Downing Road, with a big dent seen on the rear of the Jaguar.







(Picture: AFP by way of Getty Photographs)







Get all the highest Scottish politics information despatched straight to your Inbox by signing as much as our Politics e-newsletter. We cowl Holyrood, Westminster and native councils, with a present concentrate on how our governments are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. To enroll, merely enter your e-mail deal with into the pink field close to the highest of this text. Alternatively, you possibly can go to our e-newsletter signal up-centre. As soon as you might be there, enter your e-mail deal with and choose Politics and another Day by day Document newsletters which are of curiosity.

Downing Road mentioned there have been no reviews of anybody being injured within the incident.

The protester was detained by police and brought into the Palace of Westminster by officers.

Video confirmed the automobile being hit by a Vary Rover travelling behind.







(Picture: PA)



A Quantity 10 spokesman confirmed the automobile was Mr Johnson’s, including: “I feel the video speaks for itself as to what occurred.

“No reviews of anyone being injured.”

The spokesman mentioned Mr Johnson was travelling within the automobile on the time.