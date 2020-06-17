Black Teen Found Hanging From A Tree In Texas

Roomies, one other alleged suicide of a Black particular person has been reported. According to Houston Chronicle, a Black teen was discovered hanging from a tree, in what officers say is a suicide in Spring, Texas–a suburb of Houston.

“A black male teenager hanged himself early Wednesday in what appears to be a suicide,” based on the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

His physique was present in a again nook on Ehrhardt Elementary School property. After authorities reviewed surveillance footage, spoke with neighbors, and assessed different proof it was concluded that the teenager took his personal life. An post-mortem is pending however no foul play is suspected.

“Based on security video, witnesses and other evidence, preliminary indications are the male hanged himself,” the sheriff’s workplace mentioned on social media. “There are currently no signs of foul play.”

This is one in all many stories of a string of reported suicides occurring all around the nation. Just a number of days in the past, we reported the hanging demise of a Black man in Palmdale, California. Reported by The AV Times, on June 10th, 23-year-old Robert Fuller-a younger black-was discovered hanging from a tree with a rope round his neck, which occurred by the Palmdale City Hall constructing in Los Angeles. Fuller’s physique was discovered round 4AM on June 10th hanging from a tree in Poncitlan Square, based on Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

Palmdale City officers launched a press release on June 11th following the invention of Fuller’s physique, saying they prolong “sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who tragically passed away in Palmdale… Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Sadly, it is not the first such incident since the COVID-19 pandemic began.”

Condolences to the households.

