Black Sheriff Defends Officer Who Shot & Killed Rayshard Brooks

Bradley Lamb
Black Sheriff Alfonso Williams, has defended the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks — and he says he believes the loss of life was justified.

“I feel it was a justified capturing primarily based on the restricted data that has been offered on the video and what I’ve seen on tv,” he stated per the Augusta Chronicle. “It was fully justified, it follows all use-of-force coverage tips and it simply seems to me extra of a politicization of the state of affairs, which I feel it’s extremely dangerous to legislation enforcement.”

