Black Sheriff Defends Officer Who Shot & Killed Rayshard Brooks

Black Sheriff Alfonso Williams, has defended the officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks — and he says he believes the loss of life was justified.

“I feel it was a justified capturing primarily based on the restricted data that has been offered on the video and what I’ve seen on tv,” he stated per the Augusta Chronicle. “It was fully justified, it follows all use-of-force coverage tips and it simply seems to me extra of a politicization of the state of affairs, which I feel it’s extremely dangerous to legislation enforcement.”

He continued, “On this case, (Brooks) has fought with an officer, which he has dedicated a felony of obstruction of an officer, he eliminated a weapon from the officer’s belt and he turned in direction of the officers and fired the Taser,” Williams stated. “An officer just isn’t anticipated to attend to see if he will get hit or not or injured or not earlier than he returns fireplace. The second he turned in direction of the officer and pointed what seemed to be a weapon, whether or not it was a Taser or an precise handgun, the officer can be justified in utilizing lethal pressure.”

He appeared on CNN, the place he doubled down on his assertion.