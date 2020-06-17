Berger A Winner At Colonial; PGA Tour Feels Like It Too – San Francisco

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour spent two months studying concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and making an attempt to develop a secure plan to return, adopted by one other month hoping for the very best.

Commissioner Jay Monahan mentioned his confidence within the plan got here with a dose of uncertainty.

“If we … bought right into a scenario the place we had been coping with quite a few optimistic checks, that’s one thing — candidly — that I misplaced a number of sleep over within the weeks that preceded coming,” Monahan mentioned.

Monahan felt each bit a winner as Daniel Berger on the Charles Schwab Problem.

The tour administered 487 checks for the brand new coronavirus at Colonial, and the outcomes on all of them got here again detrimental. On the golf course, a dozen of a few of golf’s greatest gamers — from Rory McIlroy to Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele to Jordan Spieth — all had an opportunity going into the ultimate spherical.

“Hear, there may be extra work to be performed,” Monahan mentioned. “However this can be a phenomenal begin to our return.”

It was a wholesome return, aside from a considerably sickly end.

Berger made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th gap and heard the deafening silence of a giant second with no spectators allowed at Colonial. He bought right into a playoff when Collin Morikawa missed a 6-foot birdie putt for the win and Xander Schauffele missed his strive from 25 ft.

The playoff was held on the 17th gap, one other reminder of how this week was totally different. Playoffs at all times begin on the 18th gap as a result of that’s the place the gallery is packed into the grandstands. With no followers allowed, and with the 17th tee proper subsequent to the clubhouse, off they went.

Morikawa hit a deft chip to three ft. Berger chipped even nearer from behind the inexperienced and rapped in his par. They presumably had been headed to the 18th tee till Morikawa’s 3-footer spun out, and Berger was the winner.

Schauffele ought to have been within the playoff, however his 3-footer for par on the 17th in regulation dipped in the precise aspect of the cup and spun out of the left aspect. Speak about a horrible horseshoe.

“If there are followers and all the pieces with the ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs,’ I’d most likely be a little bit extra (ticked) off,” Schauffele mentioned. “Possibly that’s a great factor for me proper now. Nevertheless it was undoubtedly bizarre.”

Justin Rose had an 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th that regarded good all the best way till it wasn’t. He completed one behind together with Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Kokrak, who additionally missed birdie possibilities on the final gap.

This isn’t the primary time Rose or anybody else has missed a giant putt. It wasn’t the primary time Rose set free a gutteral moan from lacking. It was simply the primary time he really heard it.

“If the gang are there, their groans or cries, no matter it could be, would have drowned me out,” Rose mentioned. “You out of the blue understand you really do make some noise typically your self. And it stunned me a little bit bit there on 18.”

There have been reminders all week of no followers, however hardly ever why golf had been shut down since March 12 due to the speedy unfold of COVID-19, a pandemic that canceled one main (British Open) and postponed the others till later within the 12 months.

“The one time I considered it was once I was having to take the checks, and that was actually it,” Keith Mitchell mentioned. “Hopefully, no one comes down with it and we are able to carry on taking part in.”

Gamers on the constitution to the subsequent cease — Hilton Head on the South Carolina shore — needed to swing by the pool space at Colonial after the third spherical for a saliva check. If detrimental, they board the airplane and don’t should be examined at Hilton Head. Everybody else driving, flying business or flying personal face one other check once they arrive.

Tony Finau discovered a brand new talent past chipping and placing. He discovered to spit for his check.

“You simply sort of roll your tongue round inside your mouth, and it appears to deliver a little bit bit extra, and in addition should you simply lean your face down, it appears to return out a little bit simpler,” he mentioned.

So few speaking concerning the virus was a sign of how secure it felt. On this case, the week doesn’t finish till the subsequent event begins.

“I used to be requested, ‘What’s a profitable week appear like?’ It means us attending to the RBC Heritage and having one other profitable week,” he mentioned. “I really feel excellent concerning the setup there, and we’re able to go once more.”

Monahan had mentioned because the tour ready to return that it was vital to not fall right into a entice that every one is nicely. He mentioned he wouldn’t really feel snug till instructed he could possibly be snug, and certain would imply a vaccine.

Morikawa mentioned being again to golf and being again to regular had been totally different issues.

“Simply because we performed one week doesn’t imply we are able to go social gathering and go do all the pieces else like we used to,” Morikawa mentioned. “We nonetheless should comply with these tips and preserve security and strict guidelines with how far we keep from one another as a result of it’s nonetheless on the market.

“We simply should be cognizant of what’s round us and the place we put ourselves, as a result of we wish the tour to maintain taking part in.