Bella Thorne’s Old House Can Be Seen On TikTok Now

She left behind a Teen Choice Award, her medical information, and a LOT extra.
Bella’s outdated home is presently getting used as a TikTok content material home for creators. spoke to Rachel, who stated that Bella is her landlord. “She is awesome. I’ve also met Bella’s mom and sister and they are the nicest people ever,” she added.
But what’s tremendous attention-grabbing about Bella’s outdated home is how a lot stuff she left behind! Like her Teen Choice Award from 2015 that Rachel and her mates discovered underneath a bunch of stuff within the storage, so that they determined to border it:
There’s additionally an enormous unicorn and a dinosaur carrying a tutu:
And there are mannequins everywhere in the home:
Rachel additionally stated they’ve found a variety of surprisingly private issues in the home. “I don’t know how she was when she left, because she left a lot of sentimental things that I would think she would want. She left a gift bag that was engraved from her grandparents and her medical records.”
“She just left a lot of things, like pictures, that I would want to keep if I was her. She even left bottles of acne medication that still had pills in it,” added Rachel.
Rachel stated Bella didn’t say something about all of the stuff she left in the home, so she and the opposite creators simply respect it and go away it alone…besides after they need to put on her garments for video content material!
And on the subject of clothes, they’ve lots to select from!
Bella even left the unique clothes she wore for Shake It Up.
Rachel stated the graffiti rest room is at all times one in all folks’s favourite elements of the home as a result of it options signatures from tons of Bella’s well-known mates, like Tana Mongeau.
Basically, Bella’s home is tremendous neat and it have to be wild to stay in it (particularly with all of her stuff)!
Rachel might be transferring out of Bella’s home within the fall to attend school on the University of Arizona — however she’s going to nonetheless be making TikToks! You can observe her right here.
Daily
Keep up with the newest every day buzz with the Daily e-newsletter!